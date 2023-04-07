The Phoenix Suns (45-35) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -11.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 51 times.

The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 233.7, 7.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers have gone 40-40-0 ATS this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 18 out of the 29 games, or 62.1%, in which it has been favored.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -600 or more twice this season and won both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Suns Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 51 63.7% 117.0 230.7 116.7 228.1 232.1 Suns 39 48.8% 113.7 230.7 111.4 228.1 226.2

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have gone over the total seven times.

When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).

The Lakers score 117.0 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 111.4 the Suns allow.

Los Angeles is 35-20 against the spread and 37-18 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 40-40 1-1 42-38 Suns 42-37 1-2 40-40

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Suns 117.0 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 35-20 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-8 37-18 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-8 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 25-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-22 25-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.