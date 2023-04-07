The Phoenix Suns (45-35) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -11.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 51 times.
  • The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 233.7, 7.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Lakers have gone 40-40-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 18 out of the 29 games, or 62.1%, in which it has been favored.
  • Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -600 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Suns Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 51 63.7% 117.0 230.7 116.7 228.1 232.1
Suns 39 48.8% 113.7 230.7 111.4 228.1 226.2

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have gone over the total seven times.
  • When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers score 117.0 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 111.4 the Suns allow.
  • Los Angeles is 35-20 against the spread and 37-18 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 40-40 1-1 42-38
Suns 42-37 1-2 40-40

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Suns
117.0
Points Scored (PG)
 113.7
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
35-20
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-8
37-18
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-8
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
25-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-22
25-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-17

