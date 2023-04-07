Lakers vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (45-35) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.
Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-11.5
|226.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 51 times.
- The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 233.7, 7.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers have gone 40-40-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 18 out of the 29 games, or 62.1%, in which it has been favored.
- Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -600 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|51
|63.7%
|117.0
|230.7
|116.7
|228.1
|232.1
|Suns
|39
|48.8%
|113.7
|230.7
|111.4
|228.1
|226.2
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have gone over the total seven times.
- When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).
- The Lakers score 117.0 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 111.4 the Suns allow.
- Los Angeles is 35-20 against the spread and 37-18 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|40-40
|1-1
|42-38
|Suns
|42-37
|1-2
|40-40
Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights
|Lakers
|Suns
|117.0
|113.7
|8
|17
|35-20
|24-8
|37-18
|25-8
|116.7
|111.4
|20
|5
|25-9
|34-22
|25-9
|39-17
