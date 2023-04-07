The Phoenix Suns (45-35) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as big, 13-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 13)

Suns (+ 13) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Lakers (39-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Suns (40-37-3) this year.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (51.2% of the time) than Phoenix (47.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Suns are 9-21, while the Lakers are 18-11 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense, Los Angeles is posting 117 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 116.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (20th-ranked).

This year, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.2 per game.

The Lakers have struggled to accumulate three-pointers, ranking third-worst in the league with 10.6 threes made per game. They rank 25th with a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

Of the shots taken by Los Angeles in 2022-23, 65.2% of them have been two-pointers (75.2% of the team's made baskets) and 34.8% have been three-pointers (24.8%).

