On Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Phoenix Suns (45-35) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39). It airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Suns Moneyline DraftKings Lakers (-13) 225 -850 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM Lakers (-13.5) 224.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 116.7 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +22 scoring differential overall.

The Suns put up 113.7 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fifth in NBA). They have a +189 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.

These two teams score a combined 230.7 points per game, 5.7 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams average 228.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has put together a 39-38-3 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +750 -1408 Suns +450 +200 -

