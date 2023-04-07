Lakers vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
On Friday, April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Phoenix Suns (45-35) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39). It airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-13)
|225
|-850
|+600
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-13.5)
|224.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 117 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 116.7 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +22 scoring differential overall.
- The Suns put up 113.7 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fifth in NBA). They have a +189 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.
- These two teams score a combined 230.7 points per game, 5.7 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 228.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than this contest's total.
- Los Angeles has put together a 39-38-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Phoenix has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1600
|+750
|-1408
|Suns
|+450
|+200
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.