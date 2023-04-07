Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .577, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 50th in slugging.
- Freeman has had a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits four times (57.1%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Freeman has an RBI in one game this year.
- In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 5.29 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Bumgarner (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
