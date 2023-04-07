The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .577, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 50th in slugging.
  • Freeman has had a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits four times (57.1%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Freeman has an RBI in one game this year.
  • In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 5.29 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Bumgarner (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
