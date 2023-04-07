The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .577, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 50th in slugging.

Freeman has had a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits four times (57.1%).

He has homered in one game this year.

Freeman has an RBI in one game this year.

In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings