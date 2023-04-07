When the (3-4) match up with the (5-2) at Chase Field on Friday, April 7 at 9:40 PM ET, Madison Bumgarner will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 2).

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +190 odds to play spoiler. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). A 9-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Bumgarner - ARI (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Dodgers and Diamondbacks matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Dodgers (-250), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Dodgers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won five of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as an underdog of +190 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Will Smith 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) Chris Taylor 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Max Muncy 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.