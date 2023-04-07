How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Christian Walker among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 13 home runs. They average 2.2 per game.
- Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .532 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .258 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.3 runs per game (38 total).
- The Dodgers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .371.
- The Dodgers strike out 9.8 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.0 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 2.17 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the lowest WHIP in the majors (.815).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clayton Kershaw (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
|4/3/2023
|Rockies
|W 13-4
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Ryan Feltner
|4/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|German Márquez
|4/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Dustin May
|Merrill Kelly
|4/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
|4/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Ryne Nelson
|4/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Logan Webb
|4/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Alex Wood
|4/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Alex Cobb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.