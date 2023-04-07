The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Christian Walker among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel:

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 13 home runs. They average 2.2 per game.

Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .532 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .258 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.3 runs per game (38 total).

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .371.

The Dodgers strike out 9.8 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.0 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Los Angeles' 2.17 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the lowest WHIP in the majors (.815).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Home Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/3/2023 Rockies W 13-4 Home Michael Grove Ryan Feltner 4/4/2023 Rockies W 5-2 Home Julio Urías German Márquez 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson 4/10/2023 Giants - Away Julio Urías Logan Webb 4/11/2023 Giants - Away Dustin May Alex Wood 4/12/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb

