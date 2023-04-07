Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Friday's contest at Chase Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) at 9:40 PM (on April 7). Our computer prediction projects a 8-6 victory for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 11.25 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 7.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.
- Los Angeles has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 38 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 2.17 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 2
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 3
|Rockies
|W 13-4
|Michael Grove vs Ryan Feltner
|April 4
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Julio Urías vs German Márquez
|April 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Michael Grove vs Ryne Nelson
|April 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Julio Urías vs Logan Webb
|April 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Dustin May vs Alex Wood
|April 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
