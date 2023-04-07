Friday's contest at Chase Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) at 9:40 PM (on April 7). Our computer prediction projects a 8-6 victory for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 11.25 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

Los Angeles has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 38 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 2.17 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

