The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, face the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 125-118 loss to the Clippers (his most recent action) Russell posted 15 points and seven assists.

In this article we will dive into Russell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.7 17.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 2.6 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.6 PRA 24.5 27 26.5 PR -- 20.8 19.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Suns

Russell's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns are third in the league, allowing 23.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 34 26 1 6 3 2 1 1/13/2023 34 17 2 4 2 0 2 11/9/2022 33 20 2 6 4 0 0 11/1/2022 23 5 4 4 1 0 0

