D'Angelo Russell Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Suns - April 7
The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, face the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.
In this article we will dive into Russell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|17.7
|17.3
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.1
|2.6
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|6.6
|PRA
|24.5
|27
|26.5
|PR
|--
|20.8
|19.9
|3PM
|2.5
|2.7
|2.6
D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Suns
- Russell's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- Defensively, the Suns are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.6 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Suns are third in the league, allowing 23.4 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.
D'Angelo Russell vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/22/2023
|34
|26
|1
|6
|3
|2
|1
|1/13/2023
|34
|17
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11/9/2022
|33
|20
|2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|11/1/2022
|23
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
