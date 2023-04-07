On Friday, Chris Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

Taylor picked up a hit in 54.2% of his games last year (65 of 120), with more than one hit in 21 of those contests (17.5%).

He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 120 opportunities, 8.3%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Taylor picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his 120 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 31.7% of his games last year (38 of 120), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 61 .222 AVG .225 .320 OBP .300 .378 SLG .374 16 XBH 22 6 HR 4 23 RBI 20 73/22 K/BB 87/24 6 SB 4 Home Away 55 GP 65 30 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.8%) 9 (16.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.5%) 23 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.1%) 6 (10.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.2%) 15 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)