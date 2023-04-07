Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Chris Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
- Taylor picked up a hit in 54.2% of his games last year (65 of 120), with more than one hit in 21 of those contests (17.5%).
- He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 120 opportunities, 8.3%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Taylor picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his 120 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 31.7% of his games last year (38 of 120), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|61
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.320
|OBP
|.300
|.378
|SLG
|.374
|16
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|20
|73/22
|K/BB
|87/24
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|65
|30 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (53.8%)
|9 (16.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (18.5%)
|23 (41.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (23.1%)
|6 (10.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.2%)
|15 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bumgarner (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
