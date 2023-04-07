On Friday, Chris Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Taylor picked up a hit in 54.2% of his games last year (65 of 120), with more than one hit in 21 of those contests (17.5%).
  • He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 120 opportunities, 8.3%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Taylor picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his 120 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 31.7% of his games last year (38 of 120), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 61
.222 AVG .225
.320 OBP .300
.378 SLG .374
16 XBH 22
6 HR 4
23 RBI 20
73/22 K/BB 87/24
6 SB 4
Home Away
55 GP 65
30 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.8%)
9 (16.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.5%)
23 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.1%)
6 (10.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.2%)
15 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Bumgarner (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.