Austin Reaves plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 125-118 loss against the Clippers, Reaves put up 20 points.

Below we will dive into Reaves' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.9 20.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.3 5.8 PRA 23.5 19.2 29.8 PR -- 15.9 24 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Suns

Reaves has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 6.7% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Suns give up 111.4 points per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 23.4 per contest.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 39 25 4 11 1 0 1 11/22/2022 36 11 3 4 0 1 0

