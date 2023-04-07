Anthony Davis could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis put up 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 125-118 loss against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll break down Davis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.3 27.4 Rebounds 12.5 12.4 11.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 39.5 41.3 41.7 PR -- 38.7 38.8 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Suns

Davis has taken 17.3 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 13.2% and 15.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have given up 111.4 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Suns have given up 42.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league, allowing 23.4 assists per contest.

The Suns concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 38 27 9 5 0 0 1 11/22/2022 38 37 21 2 0 5 5

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.