The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB last year, he ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
  • Smith picked up a base hit in 93 of 141 games last season (66.0%), with multiple hits in 34 of them (24.1%).
  • Including the 141 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 24 of them (17.0%), leaving the yard in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith drove in a run in 40.4% of his games last season (57 of 141), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (14.9%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • He came around to score 60 times in 141 games (42.6%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 70
43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%)
28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%)
10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%)
26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Kelly (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
