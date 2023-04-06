The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB last year, he ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Smith picked up a base hit in 93 of 141 games last season (66.0%), with multiple hits in 34 of them (24.1%).

Including the 141 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 24 of them (17.0%), leaving the yard in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith drove in a run in 40.4% of his games last season (57 of 141), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (14.9%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

He came around to score 60 times in 141 games (42.6%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .243 AVG .275 .335 OBP .359 .428 SLG .498 23 XBH 30 10 HR 14 43 RBI 44 49/29 K/BB 47/31 1 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 70 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%) 28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%) 26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

