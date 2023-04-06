Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rockies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Will Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB last year, he ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Smith picked up a base hit in 93 of 141 games last season (66.0%), with multiple hits in 34 of them (24.1%).
- Including the 141 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 24 of them (17.0%), leaving the yard in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith drove in a run in 40.4% of his games last season (57 of 141), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (14.9%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He came around to score 60 times in 141 games (42.6%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.243
|AVG
|.275
|.335
|OBP
|.359
|.428
|SLG
|.498
|23
|XBH
|30
|10
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|44
|49/29
|K/BB
|47/31
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|70
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (71.4%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.1%)
|28 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (45.7%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (20.0%)
|26 (36.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (44.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Kelly (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
