After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Betts is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In five of six games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Betts has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings