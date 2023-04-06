After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
  • Betts is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In five of six games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Betts has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.29).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
  • Kelly (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.