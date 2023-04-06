Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Betts is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In five of six games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Betts has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.29).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
- Kelly (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
