The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

  • Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In six of 18 games last year (33.3%), Vargas picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.
  • He homered once out of 18 games a year ago, going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas drove in a run in four of 18 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He touched home plate four times last year in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 4
.139 AVG .273
.184 OBP .250
.222 SLG .364
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 5
12/2 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 4
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Kelly (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
