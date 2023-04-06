The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In six of 18 games last year (33.3%), Vargas picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.

He homered once out of 18 games a year ago, going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.

Vargas drove in a run in four of 18 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He touched home plate four times last year in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 4 .139 AVG .273 .184 OBP .250 .222 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 5 12/2 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 4 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

