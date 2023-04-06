Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)
- Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In six of 18 games last year (33.3%), Vargas picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.
- He homered once out of 18 games a year ago, going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas drove in a run in four of 18 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He touched home plate four times last year in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|4
|.139
|AVG
|.273
|.184
|OBP
|.250
|.222
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|12/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|4
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Kelly (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.