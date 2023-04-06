Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 6 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Rojas got a hit in 57.9% of his 140 games last season, with more than one hit in 18.6% of those contests.
- Including the 140 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (4.3%), going deep in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
- Rojas drove in a run in 21.4% of his 140 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 3.6% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 29 of 140 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (62.3%)
|13 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (18.8%)
|3 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.3%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Kelly (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
