Thursday, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 6 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Rojas got a hit in 57.9% of his 140 games last season, with more than one hit in 18.6% of those contests.

Including the 140 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (4.3%), going deep in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.

Rojas drove in a run in 21.4% of his 140 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 3.6% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 29 of 140 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 68 .222 AVG .250 .283 OBP .285 .305 SLG .342 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 20 RBI 16 30/19 K/BB 31/8 4 SB 5 Home Away 71 GP 69 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%) 13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%) 3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)