Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on April 6 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)
- Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
- In 50.7% of his 140 games last season, Muncy had a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 21 of 140 games in 2022 (15.0%), including 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.0% of his games a season ago (42 of 140), Muncy drove in a run. In 18 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.
- He scored in 56 of 140 games last year (40.0%), including scoring more than once in 9.3% of his games (13 times).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.211
|AVG
|.182
|.300
|OBP
|.356
|.408
|SLG
|.360
|23
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|34
|RBI
|35
|72/30
|K/BB
|69/61
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (44.4%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (11.1%)
|29 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (37.5%)
|11 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.9%)
|22 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (27.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Kelly (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
