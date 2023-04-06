Max Muncy -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on April 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.

In 50.7% of his 140 games last season, Muncy had a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 21 of 140 games in 2022 (15.0%), including 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.0% of his games a season ago (42 of 140), Muncy drove in a run. In 18 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.

He scored in 56 of 140 games last year (40.0%), including scoring more than once in 9.3% of his games (13 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 69 .211 AVG .182 .300 OBP .356 .408 SLG .360 23 XBH 21 11 HR 10 34 RBI 35 72/30 K/BB 69/61 1 SB 1 Home Away 68 GP 72 39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%) 29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%) 11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%) 22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)