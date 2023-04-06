Max Muncy -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on April 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

  • Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
  • In 50.7% of his 140 games last season, Muncy had a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 21 of 140 games in 2022 (15.0%), including 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.0% of his games a season ago (42 of 140), Muncy drove in a run. In 18 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.
  • He scored in 56 of 140 games last year (40.0%), including scoring more than once in 9.3% of his games (13 times).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
.211 AVG .182
.300 OBP .356
.408 SLG .360
23 XBH 21
11 HR 10
34 RBI 35
72/30 K/BB 69/61
1 SB 1
Home Away
68 GP 72
39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%)
10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%)
29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%)
11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%)
22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Kelly (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
