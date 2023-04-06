Kings vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (first in the conference at 48-22-8) and the Los Angeles Kings (third at 45-23-10), square off on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|-
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been an underdog in 37 games this season, and won 17 (45.9%).
- This season Los Angeles has won 16 of its 35 games, or 45.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The Kings have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|254 (13th)
|Goals
|261 (10th)
|220 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|242 (16th)
|40 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (4th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|64 (27th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- Over their last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1.
- The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (261 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kings' 242 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- They have a +19 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.
