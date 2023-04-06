A pair of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (first in the conference at 48-22-8) and the Los Angeles Kings (third at 45-23-10), square off on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-120) Kings (+100) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been an underdog in 37 games this season, and won 17 (45.9%).

This season Los Angeles has won 16 of its 35 games, or 45.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Kings have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 254 (13th) Goals 261 (10th) 220 (11th) Goals Allowed 242 (16th) 40 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (4th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 64 (27th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with DraftKings.

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

Over their last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1.

The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (261 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The Kings' 242 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.

They have a +19 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.