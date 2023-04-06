How to Watch the Kings vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A clash featuring two of the top teams in the Western Conference is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, when the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8) host the third-place Los Angeles Kings (45-23-10).
You can watch ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS to see the Kings try to defeat the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Kings vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/7/2023
|Golden Knights
|Kings
|5-1 LA
|12/27/2022
|Kings
|Golden Knights
|4-2 LA
|10/11/2022
|Kings
|Golden Knights
|4-3 VEG
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 242 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- With 261 goals (3.4 per game), the Kings have the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Anze Kopitar
|78
|26
|42
|68
|46
|44
|56.1%
|Adrian Kempe
|78
|36
|22
|58
|38
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|73
|25
|30
|55
|31
|18
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|78
|18
|35
|53
|29
|26
|54%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 220 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 254 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|65
|27
|37
|64
|54
|46
|45.4%
|Chandler Stephenson
|77
|14
|46
|60
|28
|57
|58.5%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|72
|26
|29
|55
|25
|37
|38.5%
|Reilly Smith
|74
|24
|28
|52
|36
|26
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|69
|11
|41
|52
|50
|54
|100%
