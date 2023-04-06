A clash featuring two of the top teams in the Western Conference is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, when the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8) host the third-place Los Angeles Kings (45-23-10).

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Kings vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/7/2023 Golden Knights Kings 5-1 LA 12/27/2022 Kings Golden Knights 4-2 LA 10/11/2022 Kings Golden Knights 4-3 VEG

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 242 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.

With 261 goals (3.4 per game), the Kings have the NHL's 10th-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Anze Kopitar 78 26 42 68 46 44 56.1% Adrian Kempe 78 36 22 58 38 24 31.4% Viktor Arvidsson 73 25 30 55 31 18 39.4% Phillip Danault 78 18 35 53 29 26 54%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 220 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 254 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players