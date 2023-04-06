On Thursday, James Outman (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .286 with two triples, a home run and four walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Twice in six games this season, Outman has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Outman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings