James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, James Outman (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .286 with two triples, a home run and four walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Twice in six games this season, Outman has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Outman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 5.29 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
