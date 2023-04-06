On Thursday, James Outman (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .286 with two triples, a home run and four walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
  • Twice in six games this season, Outman has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
  • He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Outman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 5.29 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
