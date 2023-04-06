The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8, first in the Western Conference) and the Los Angeles Kings (45-23-10, third), square off on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS in a battle between two of the conference's top-ranked squads.

The Kings are 6-3-1 over their last 10 contests, totaling 34 goals while allowing 20 in that time. On 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (27.6%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-120)

Golden Knights (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a 10-10-20 record in overtime matchups this season and a 45-23-10 overall record.

In the 27 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 37 points.

Across the 10 games this season the Kings finished with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Los Angeles has 11 points (4-7-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Kings have scored three or more goals 50 times, earning 84 points from those matchups (40-6-4).

Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal in 27 games this season and has recorded 32 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 34-17-5 (73 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 7-5-4 to register 18 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 11th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.1 15th 15th 31.8 Shots 32.3 10th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 28 4th 19th 20.4% Power Play % 24.9% 4th 19th 76.9% Penalty Kill % 75.3% 25th

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

