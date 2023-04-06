After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .947, fueled by an OBP of .519 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in four games this season (of six played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

Freeman has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings