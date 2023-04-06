Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .947, fueled by an OBP of .519 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in four games this season (of six played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Freeman has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 5.29 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
- Kelly (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
