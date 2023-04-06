After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .947, fueled by an OBP of .519 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman has reached base via a hit in four games this season (of six played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Freeman has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 5.29 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
  • Kelly (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
