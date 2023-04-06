When the (3-3) play the (4-2) at Chase Field on Thursday, April 6 at 10:10 PM ET, Merrill Kelly will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 4).

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won four of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 1.5 (-105) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Mookie Betts 1.5 (-133) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Will Smith 1.5 (-133) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Max Muncy 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

