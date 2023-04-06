The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Thursday at Chase Field, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Ketel Marte among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers have hit a league-leading 13 home runs, averaging 2.2 per game.

Los Angeles' .532 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.258).

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (38 total, 6.3 per game).

The Dodgers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .371.

The Dodgers strike out 9.8 times per game, the No. 23 mark in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 2.17 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (.815).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dustin May (0-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 3/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Home Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Home Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/3/2023 Rockies W 13-4 Home Michael Grove Ryan Feltner 4/4/2023 Rockies W 5-2 Home Julio Urías German Márquez 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson 4/10/2023 Giants - Away Julio Urías Logan Webb 4/11/2023 Giants - Away Dustin May Alex Wood

