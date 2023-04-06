Thursday's contest at Chase Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) at 10:10 PM (on April 6). Our computer prediction projects a 3-2 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will call on Dustin May versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

Los Angeles has entered six games this season favored by -160 or more and are 4-2 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 38.

The Dodgers have a 2.17 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule