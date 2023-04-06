Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Chase Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) at 10:10 PM (on April 6). Our computer prediction projects a 3-2 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Dodgers will call on Dustin May versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.
- Los Angeles has entered six games this season favored by -160 or more and are 4-2 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 38.
- The Dodgers have a 2.17 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 31
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 1
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 2
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 3
|Rockies
|W 13-4
|Michael Grove vs Ryan Feltner
|April 4
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Julio Urías vs German Márquez
|April 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Michael Grove vs Ryne Nelson
|April 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Julio Urías vs Logan Webb
|April 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Dustin May vs Alex Wood
