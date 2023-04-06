David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate (2022)
- Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- Peralta picked up at least one hit 78 times last season in 135 games played (57.8%), including multiple hits on 29 occasions (21.5%).
- In 11 of 135 games last year, he hit a home run (8.1%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Peralta drove in a run in 43 out of 135 games last year (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.6%).
- In 25.2% of his 135 games last season, he scored a run (34 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|59
|.242
|AVG
|.261
|.309
|OBP
|.339
|.398
|SLG
|.433
|25
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|27
|58/22
|K/BB
|56/24
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|62
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (59.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (22.6%)
|17 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|5 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.7%)
|25 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (29.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.