The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

  • Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Peralta picked up at least one hit 78 times last season in 135 games played (57.8%), including multiple hits on 29 occasions (21.5%).
  • In 11 of 135 games last year, he hit a home run (8.1%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Peralta drove in a run in 43 out of 135 games last year (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.6%).
  • In 25.2% of his 135 games last season, he scored a run (34 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.7%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 59
.242 AVG .261
.309 OBP .339
.398 SLG .433
25 XBH 20
5 HR 7
32 RBI 27
58/22 K/BB 56/24
1 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 62
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (59.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.6%)
17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%)
5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%)
25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
