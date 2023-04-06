The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Peralta picked up at least one hit 78 times last season in 135 games played (57.8%), including multiple hits on 29 occasions (21.5%).

In 11 of 135 games last year, he hit a home run (8.1%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Peralta drove in a run in 43 out of 135 games last year (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.6%).

In 25.2% of his 135 games last season, he scored a run (34 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.7%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 59 .242 AVG .261 .309 OBP .339 .398 SLG .433 25 XBH 20 5 HR 7 32 RBI 27 58/22 K/BB 56/24 1 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 62 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (59.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.6%) 17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%) 25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

