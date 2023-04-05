A pair of streaking teams meet when the Edmonton Oilers (46-23-9) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-44-10) at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, SNW, and TVAS. The Oilers have won five in a row, while the Ducks are on an eight-game losing streak.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks have put up a 1-9-0 record after scoring 23 total goals (four power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 15.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 45 goals in those games.

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Wednesday's game.

Ducks vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Oilers 5, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-340)

Oilers (-340) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-2.2)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a record of 23-44-10 this season and are 10-10-20 in overtime games.

In the 24 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in 18 games and they've earned two points (0-16-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (3-12-4 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Ducks have earned 44 points in their 35 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Anaheim has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 17 games has a record of 6-9-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 64 times this season, and earned 39 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 2.49 31st 18th 3.22 Goals Allowed 4.08 32nd 6th 33.4 Shots 28.4 28th 20th 31.6 Shots Allowed 39.2 32nd 1st 33.1% Power Play % 15.9% 30th 20th 76.5% Penalty Kill % 72.5% 30th

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN360, SNW, and TVAS

TNT, SN360, SNW, and TVAS Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

