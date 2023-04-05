Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) and the Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) at Crypto.com Arena features the Clippers' Russell Westbrook and the Lakers' LeBron James as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Clippers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Lakers topped the Jazz on Tuesday, 135-133 in OT. James scored a team-high 37 points (and chipped in six assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 37 5 6 1 1 3 Austin Reaves 28 3 6 0 0 4 Anthony Davis 21 14 6 2 2 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is averaging 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 56.8% of his shots from the field.

James is putting up 28.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt is the Lakers' top rebounder (7.6 per game), and he puts up 8.0 points and 2.4 assists.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25.7 10.3 2.6 1.0 1.4 0.1 Austin Reaves 20.4 4.0 6.3 0.4 0.1 1.3 Dennis Schroder 13.2 2.7 3.7 0.7 0.3 1.0 LeBron James 11.7 4.1 3.0 0.4 0.4 0.6 D'Angelo Russell 10.8 1.3 4.8 0.6 0.4 1.5

