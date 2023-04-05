The Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) will attempt to continue a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) on April 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSC, SportsNet LA

ESPN, BSSC, SportsNet LA Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

The Lakers are 31-15 when they shoot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 19th.

The Lakers' 117.0 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers allow to opponents.

The Lakers are 34-16 when they score more than 112.9 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers average 116.6 points per game, 0.7 less than on the road (117.3). Defensively they allow 113.9 points per game at home, 5.4 less than on the road (119.3).

In 2022-23 the Lakers are conceding 5.4 fewer points per game at home (113.9) than away (119.3).

The Lakers collect 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.6) than on the road (24.8).

Lakers Injuries