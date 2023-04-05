Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - April 5
Ahead of a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38), the Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5 at Crypto.com Arena.
The Lakers won their most recent matchup 135-133 in OT against the Jazz on Tuesday. LeBron James put up 37 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|17.8
|3.1
|6.2
|Mohamed Bamba
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|6.8
|4.7
|1
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Eric Gordon: Questionable (Hip), Marcus Morris: Questionable (Illness), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)
Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA
Lakers Season Insights
- The Lakers' 117 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers allow.
- The Lakers are 34-16 when they score more than 112.9 points.
- The Lakers are putting up 119 points per game in their last 10 games, which is two more than their average for the season (117).
- The Lakers make 10.6 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA). They are making two fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 12.6 per game at 34.4%.
- The Lakers average 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in league), and allow 111.5 points per 100 possessions (13th in NBA).
Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Clippers
|-3.5
|232.5
