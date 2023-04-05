Ahead of a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38), the Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers won their most recent matchup 135-133 in OT against the Jazz on Tuesday. LeBron James put up 37 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Foot 17.8 3.1 6.2 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.8 4.7 1

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Eric Gordon: Questionable (Hip), Marcus Morris: Questionable (Illness), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers allow.

The Lakers are 34-16 when they score more than 112.9 points.

The Lakers are putting up 119 points per game in their last 10 games, which is two more than their average for the season (117).

The Lakers make 10.6 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA). They are making two fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 12.6 per game at 34.4%.

The Lakers average 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in league), and allow 111.5 points per 100 possessions (13th in NBA).

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -3.5 232.5

