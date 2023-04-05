Lakers vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.
Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-3.5
|231.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- The Lakers have played 42 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 231.5 points.
- The Lakers have a 233.6-point average over/under in their contests this season, 2.1 more points than this game's total.
- The Lakers have a 40-39-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, the Lakers have won 10 of their 31 games, or 32.3%, when they're the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The Lakers have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Lakers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|26
|32.9%
|113.1
|230.1
|112.9
|229.5
|224.5
|Lakers
|42
|53.2%
|117.0
|230.1
|116.6
|229.5
|232.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- Six of the Lakers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, the Lakers have performed better at home (20-19-0) than on the road (20-20-0).
- The Lakers' 117.0 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers give up.
- The Lakers are 32-18 against the spread and 34-16 overall when they score more than 112.9 points.
Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clippers
|39-40
|20-19
|37-42
|Lakers
|40-39
|15-21
|41-38
Lakers vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Clippers
|Lakers
|113.1
|117.0
|22
|8
|20-7
|32-18
|23-4
|34-16
|112.9
|116.6
|13
|20
|32-21
|25-9
|32-21
|25-9
