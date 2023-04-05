The Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -3.5 231.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

The Lakers have played 42 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 231.5 points.

The Lakers have a 233.6-point average over/under in their contests this season, 2.1 more points than this game's total.

The Lakers have a 40-39-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, the Lakers have won 10 of their 31 games, or 32.3%, when they're the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Lakers have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Lakers Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 26 32.9% 113.1 230.1 112.9 229.5 224.5 Lakers 42 53.2% 117.0 230.1 116.6 229.5 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Six of the Lakers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Lakers have performed better at home (20-19-0) than on the road (20-20-0).

The Lakers' 117.0 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers give up.

The Lakers are 32-18 against the spread and 34-16 overall when they score more than 112.9 points.

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clippers 39-40 20-19 37-42 Lakers 40-39 15-21 41-38

Lakers vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Clippers Lakers 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 117.0 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 20-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-18 23-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 32-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-9 32-21 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-9

