On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clippers vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Clippers (-3.5) 232.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Clippers (-3.5) 231.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Clippers average 113.1 points per game (22nd in the league) while giving up 112.9 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential overall.
  • The Lakers put up 117 points per game (eighth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential.
  • These teams score a combined 230.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 229.5 points per game combined, three fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Clippers have put together a 39-40-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lakers have compiled a 39-37-3 record against the spread this year.

Lakers and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Lakers +1600 +750 -2000
Clippers +2200 +1100 -751

