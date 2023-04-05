Lakers vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 5
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clippers vs. Lakers matchup.
Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Clippers (-3.5)
|232.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-3.5)
|231.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers average 113.1 points per game (22nd in the league) while giving up 112.9 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential overall.
- The Lakers put up 117 points per game (eighth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential.
- These teams score a combined 230.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these teams score 229.5 points per game combined, three fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Clippers have put together a 39-40-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lakers have compiled a 39-37-3 record against the spread this year.
Lakers and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1600
|+750
|-2000
|Clippers
|+2200
|+1100
|-751
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.