On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers average 113.1 points per game (22nd in the league) while giving up 112.9 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers put up 117 points per game (eighth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 230.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams score 229.5 points per game combined, three fewer than this matchup's total.

The Clippers have put together a 39-40-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lakers have compiled a 39-37-3 record against the spread this year.

Lakers and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +750 -2000 Clippers +2200 +1100 -751

