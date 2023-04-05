Two streaking squads face off when the Edmonton Oilers (46-23-9) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-44-10) at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, SNW, and TVAS. The Oilers have won five in a row, while the Ducks are on an eight-game losing streak.

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-340) Ducks (+280) 7

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won 18 of the 71 games, or 25.4%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Anaheim has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 26.3% chance to win.

Anaheim has played 40 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.

Ducks vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 309 (1st) Goals 192 (31st) 251 (19th) Goals Allowed 314 (32nd) 88 (1st) Power Play Goals 34 (30th) 63 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Four of Anaheim's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.5 less than the 7 over/under for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks' 192 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Ducks' 314 total goals allowed (4.1 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

They have a -122 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.

