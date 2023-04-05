Ducks vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two streaking squads face off when the Edmonton Oilers (46-23-9) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-44-10) at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, SNW, and TVAS. The Oilers have won five in a row, while the Ducks are on an eight-game losing streak.
Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN360, SNW, and TVAS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-340)
|Ducks (+280)
|7
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have won 18 of the 71 games, or 25.4%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Anaheim has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 26.3% chance to win.
- Anaheim has played 40 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.
Ducks vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|309 (1st)
|Goals
|192 (31st)
|251 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|314 (32nd)
|88 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (30th)
|63 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Four of Anaheim's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.5 less than the 7 over/under for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks' 192 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 314 total goals allowed (4.1 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
- They have a -122 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.
