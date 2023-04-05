The Edmonton Oilers (46-23-9), winners of five games in a row, travel to face the Anaheim Ducks (23-44-10) -- who've lost eight straight -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch on TNT, SN360, SNW, and TVAS as the Oilers try to defeat the Ducks.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, SN360, SNW, and TVAS

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/1/2023 Oilers Ducks 6-0 EDM 1/11/2023 Ducks Oilers 6-2 EDM 12/17/2022 Oilers Ducks 4-3 ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have conceded 314 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks have 192 goals this season (2.5 per game), 31st in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks are 1-9-0 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 4.5 goals per game (45 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 76 22 38 60 72 30 41.3% Troy Terry 66 21 35 56 25 42 100% Cam Fowler 77 10 34 44 45 34 - Mason McTavish 76 16 26 42 31 26 42.1% Frank Vatrano 76 20 19 39 31 20 41.2%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 19th in goals against, conceding 251 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Oilers' 309 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Oilers are 9-0-1 (90.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 45 goals during that span.

Oilers Key Players