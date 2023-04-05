How to Watch the Ducks vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers (46-23-9), winners of five games in a row, travel to face the Anaheim Ducks (23-44-10) -- who've lost eight straight -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch on TNT, SN360, SNW, and TVAS as the Oilers try to defeat the Ducks.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN360, SNW, and TVAS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/1/2023
|Oilers
|Ducks
|6-0 EDM
|1/11/2023
|Ducks
|Oilers
|6-2 EDM
|12/17/2022
|Oilers
|Ducks
|4-3 ANA
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have conceded 314 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks have 192 goals this season (2.5 per game), 31st in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Ducks are 1-9-0 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 4.5 goals per game (45 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|76
|22
|38
|60
|72
|30
|41.3%
|Troy Terry
|66
|21
|35
|56
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|77
|10
|34
|44
|45
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|76
|16
|26
|42
|31
|26
|42.1%
|Frank Vatrano
|76
|20
|19
|39
|31
|20
|41.2%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 19th in goals against, conceding 251 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Oilers' 309 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Oilers are 9-0-1 (90.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 45 goals during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|78
|62
|85
|147
|74
|77
|51.5%
|Leon Draisaitl
|76
|51
|72
|123
|98
|74
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|78
|36
|63
|99
|29
|54
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|75
|34
|46
|80
|30
|32
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|78
|12
|31
|43
|75
|39
|-
