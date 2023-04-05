Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 116 - Lakers 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (232)
- Both the Clippers and the Lakers have covered the spread 49.4% of the time this season, resulting in a 39-40-0 ATS record for the Clips and a 39-37-3 mark for the Lakers.
- As 3.5-point favorites or more in 2022-23, the Clippers are 18-18 against the spread compared to the 13-19-2 ATS record the Lakers rack up as 3.5-point underdogs.
- The Lakers and their opponents have exceeded the point total 50.6% of the time this season (40 out of 79). That's more often than the Clippers and their opponents have (37 out of 79).
- The Clippers have a .660 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-17) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers score 117 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them eighth in the league on offense and 20th on defense.
- This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.2 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). And they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.
- The Lakers take 34.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.8% of the Lakers' buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.2% are 2-pointers.
