The Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Lakers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 3.5)

Lakers (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Under (232)



Both the Clippers and the Lakers have covered the spread 49.4% of the time this season, resulting in a 39-40-0 ATS record for the Clips and a 39-37-3 mark for the Lakers.

As 3.5-point favorites or more in 2022-23, the Clippers are 18-18 against the spread compared to the 13-19-2 ATS record the Lakers rack up as 3.5-point underdogs.

The Lakers and their opponents have exceeded the point total 50.6% of the time this season (40 out of 79). That's more often than the Clippers and their opponents have (37 out of 79).

The Clippers have a .660 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-17) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers score 117 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them eighth in the league on offense and 20th on defense.

This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.2 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). And they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.

The Lakers take 34.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.8% of the Lakers' buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.2% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.