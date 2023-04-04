Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Smith -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the hill, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Will Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 37th and he was 33rd in slugging.
- In 66.0% of his 141 games last season, Smith got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 17.0% of his games in 2022 (24 of 141), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith picked up an RBI in 57 of 141 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 21 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He scored in 42.6% of his games last season (60 of 141), with two or more runs on eight occasions (5.7%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.243
|AVG
|.275
|.335
|OBP
|.359
|.428
|SLG
|.498
|23
|XBH
|30
|10
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|44
|49/29
|K/BB
|47/31
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|70
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (71.4%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.1%)
|28 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (45.7%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (20.0%)
|26 (36.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (44.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 23rd in WHIP (.833), and 54th in K/9 (7.5).
