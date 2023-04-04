Will Smith -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the hill, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 37th and he was 33rd in slugging.
  • In 66.0% of his 141 games last season, Smith got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 17.0% of his games in 2022 (24 of 141), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith picked up an RBI in 57 of 141 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 21 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He scored in 42.6% of his games last season (60 of 141), with two or more runs on eight occasions (5.7%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 68
.243 AVG .275
.335 OBP .359
.428 SLG .498
23 XBH 30
10 HR 14
43 RBI 44
49/29 K/BB 47/31
1 SB 0
Home Away
71 GP 70
43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%)
28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%)
10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%)
26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 23rd in WHIP (.833), and 54th in K/9 (7.5).
