Will Smith -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the hill, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.

Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 37th and he was 33rd in slugging.

In 66.0% of his 141 games last season, Smith got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 17.0% of his games in 2022 (24 of 141), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith picked up an RBI in 57 of 141 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 21 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He scored in 42.6% of his games last season (60 of 141), with two or more runs on eight occasions (5.7%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .243 AVG .275 .335 OBP .359 .428 SLG .498 23 XBH 30 10 HR 14 43 RBI 44 49/29 K/BB 47/31 1 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 70 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%) 28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%) 26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)