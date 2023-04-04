Kings vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
The Edmonton Oilers (45-23-9, riding a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Los Angeles Kings (45-22-10) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, April 4 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and SNW.
In the last 10 contests for the Kings (7-2-1), their offense has scored 38 goals while their defense has allowed 20 goals. They have had 27 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (37.0%).
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Tuesday's hockey action.
Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Oilers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (+120)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have a 45-22-10 record this season and are 10-10-20 in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Los Angeles has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the nine games this season the Kings finished with only one goal, they have earned five points.
- Los Angeles has earned 11 points (4-7-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Kings have earned 84 points in their 50 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal in 27 games has a record of 15-10-2 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 34-17-5 (73 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-4-4 to record 18 points.
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|1st
|3.97
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|9th
|19th
|3.25
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|15th
|6th
|33.5
|Shots
|32.5
|10th
|22nd
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|27.9
|4th
|1st
|32.8%
|Power Play %
|25.3%
|2nd
|21st
|76.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.7%
|23rd
Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and SNW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
