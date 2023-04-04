The Edmonton Oilers (45-23-9, riding a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Los Angeles Kings (45-22-10) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, April 4 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and SNW.

In the last 10 contests for the Kings (7-2-1), their offense has scored 38 goals while their defense has allowed 20 goals. They have had 27 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (37.0%).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+120)

Kings (+120) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a 45-22-10 record this season and are 10-10-20 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Los Angeles has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the nine games this season the Kings finished with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Los Angeles has earned 11 points (4-7-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kings have earned 84 points in their 50 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal in 27 games has a record of 15-10-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 34-17-5 (73 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-4-4 to record 18 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.97 Goals Scored 3.38 9th 19th 3.25 Goals Allowed 3.1 15th 6th 33.5 Shots 32.5 10th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.8% Power Play % 25.3% 2nd 21st 76.1% Penalty Kill % 75.7% 23rd

Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and SNW

TV Channel: ESPN and SNW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

