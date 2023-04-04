After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to German Marquez) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

Betts racked up 154 hits with a .269 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Betts had a hit in 100 of 146 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.

He went yard in 31 games a year ago (out of 146 opportunities, 21.2%), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his plate appearances.

In 34.9% of his 146 games a year ago, Betts picked up an RBI (51 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.3%), and three or more RBIs in 10 games.

He touched home plate in 58.9% of his 146 games last season, with two or more runs in 17.1% of those games (25).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 68 .278 AVG .260 .340 OBP .340 .532 SLG .535 38 XBH 40 16 HR 19 39 RBI 43 48/23 K/BB 56/32 7 SB 5 Home Away 75 GP 71 50 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (70.4%) 24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (25.4%) 44 (58.7%) Games w/1+ Run 42 (59.2%) 15 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (22.5%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (32.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)