After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to German Marquez) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

  • Betts racked up 154 hits with a .269 batting average.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Betts had a hit in 100 of 146 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.
  • He went yard in 31 games a year ago (out of 146 opportunities, 21.2%), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34.9% of his 146 games a year ago, Betts picked up an RBI (51 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.3%), and three or more RBIs in 10 games.
  • He touched home plate in 58.9% of his 146 games last season, with two or more runs in 17.1% of those games (25).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 68
.278 AVG .260
.340 OBP .340
.532 SLG .535
38 XBH 40
16 HR 19
39 RBI 43
48/23 K/BB 56/32
7 SB 5
Home Away
75 GP 71
50 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (70.4%)
24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (25.4%)
44 (58.7%) Games w/1+ Run 42 (59.2%)
15 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (22.5%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (32.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 23rd in WHIP (.833), and 54th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.