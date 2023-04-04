Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to German Marquez) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)
- Betts racked up 154 hits with a .269 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Betts had a hit in 100 of 146 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- He went yard in 31 games a year ago (out of 146 opportunities, 21.2%), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.9% of his 146 games a year ago, Betts picked up an RBI (51 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.3%), and three or more RBIs in 10 games.
- He touched home plate in 58.9% of his 146 games last season, with two or more runs in 17.1% of those games (25).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|68
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.340
|OBP
|.340
|.532
|SLG
|.535
|38
|XBH
|40
|16
|HR
|19
|39
|RBI
|43
|48/23
|K/BB
|56/32
|7
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|71
|50 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (70.4%)
|24 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|18 (25.4%)
|44 (58.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|42 (59.2%)
|15 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (22.5%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (32.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 23rd in WHIP (.833), and 54th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
