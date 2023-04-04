Miguel Vargas -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

  • Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Vargas got a hit in six of 18 games last year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Appearing in 18 games last season, he hit one round-tripper.
  • Vargas picked up an RBI in four of 18 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He touched home plate in four of his 18 games last year.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 4
.139 AVG .273
.184 OBP .250
.222 SLG .364
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 5
12/2 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 1
14 GP 4
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 23rd in WHIP (.833), and 54th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
