Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Vargas -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)
- Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Vargas got a hit in six of 18 games last year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- Appearing in 18 games last season, he hit one round-tripper.
- Vargas picked up an RBI in four of 18 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He touched home plate in four of his 18 games last year.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|4
|.139
|AVG
|.273
|.184
|OBP
|.250
|.222
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|12/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|4
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 23rd in WHIP (.833), and 54th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
