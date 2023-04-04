Miguel Vargas -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Vargas got a hit in six of 18 games last year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

Appearing in 18 games last season, he hit one round-tripper.

Vargas picked up an RBI in four of 18 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He touched home plate in four of his 18 games last year.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 4 .139 AVG .273 .184 OBP .250 .222 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 5 12/2 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 4 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)