Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the hill, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

In 57.9% of his games last year (81 of 140), Rojas had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He took the pitcher deep in 4.3% of his games last season (140 in all), going deep in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.4% of his games a year ago (30 of 140), Rojas plated a run. In five of those games (3.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

He scored in 20.7% of his 140 games last season, with two or more runs in 3.6% of those games (five).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 68 .222 AVG .250 .283 OBP .285 .305 SLG .342 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 20 RBI 16 30/19 K/BB 31/8 4 SB 5 Home Away 71 GP 69 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%) 13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%) 3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)