Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the hill, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 57.9% of his games last year (81 of 140), Rojas had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 4.3% of his games last season (140 in all), going deep in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.4% of his games a year ago (30 of 140), Rojas plated a run. In five of those games (3.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He scored in 20.7% of his 140 games last season, with two or more runs in 3.6% of those games (five).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 68
.222 AVG .250
.283 OBP .285
.305 SLG .342
12 XBH 15
3 HR 3
20 RBI 16
30/19 K/BB 31/8
4 SB 5
Home Away
71 GP 69
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%)
13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%)
3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Rockies gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Marquez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .833 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 54th.
