Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the hill, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 57.9% of his games last year (81 of 140), Rojas had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He took the pitcher deep in 4.3% of his games last season (140 in all), going deep in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.4% of his games a year ago (30 of 140), Rojas plated a run. In five of those games (3.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He scored in 20.7% of his 140 games last season, with two or more runs in 3.6% of those games (five).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (62.3%)
|13 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (18.8%)
|3 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.3%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Rockies gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Marquez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .833 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 54th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.