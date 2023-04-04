On Tuesday, Max Muncy (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

  • Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
  • Muncy got a hit in 50.7% of his 140 games last year, with multiple hits in 12.9% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2022 (21 of 140), including 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.0% of his games a season ago (42 of 140), Muncy plated a run. In 18 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.
  • In 40.0% of his 140 games last season, he scored (56 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.3%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
.211 AVG .182
.300 OBP .356
.408 SLG .360
23 XBH 21
11 HR 10
34 RBI 35
72/30 K/BB 69/61
1 SB 1
Home Away
68 GP 72
39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%)
10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%)
29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%)
11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%)
22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Marquez (1-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 23rd in WHIP (.833), and 54th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
