Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Max Muncy (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)
- Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
- Muncy got a hit in 50.7% of his 140 games last year, with multiple hits in 12.9% of them.
- He hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2022 (21 of 140), including 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.0% of his games a season ago (42 of 140), Muncy plated a run. In 18 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.
- In 40.0% of his 140 games last season, he scored (56 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.3%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.211
|AVG
|.182
|.300
|OBP
|.356
|.408
|SLG
|.360
|23
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|34
|RBI
|35
|72/30
|K/BB
|69/61
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (44.4%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (11.1%)
|29 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (37.5%)
|11 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.9%)
|22 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (27.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Marquez (1-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 23rd in WHIP (.833), and 54th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
