LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 2, James produced 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 134-109 win versus the Rockets.

Let's break down the prop bets available for James, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 28.8 23.1 Rebounds 8.5 8.5 8.2 Assists 6.5 6.9 5.7 PRA 39.5 44.2 37 PR 32.5 37.3 31.3 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of LeBron James' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

LeBron James Insights vs. the Jazz

James has taken 22.1 shots per game this season and made 11.0 per game, which account for 16.3% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

James' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 117.8 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have allowed 24.8 per contest, eighth in the league.

The Jazz concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2022 34 17 10 8 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add James or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.