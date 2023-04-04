Anthony Davis and Lauri Markkanen are two players to watch on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) square off against the Utah Jazz (36-42) at Vivint Arena.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Lakers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Lakers beat the Rockets on Sunday, 134-109. Davis scored a team-high 40 points (and contributed one assist and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 40 9 1 0 2 0 Rui Hachimura 20 12 1 0 3 0 LeBron James 18 10 11 0 1 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is averaging 26.6 points, 2.5 assists and 12.4 rebounds per game.

LeBron James posts 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.6), and also posts 8 points and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley posts 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 27.1 10.6 2.1 0.8 1.2 0.2 Austin Reaves 19 4.1 6.2 0.5 0.1 1.2 D'Angelo Russell 12.5 1.8 5.1 0.8 0.6 1.8 Dennis Schroder 11.7 2.6 3.6 0.6 0.2 0.9 Jarred Vanderbilt 6.6 6.6 1.5 0.9 0.2 0.4

