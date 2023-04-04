Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - April 4
Anthony Davis and Lauri Markkanen are two players to watch on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) square off against the Utah Jazz (36-42) at Vivint Arena.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Lakers' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Lakers beat the Rockets on Sunday, 134-109. Davis scored a team-high 40 points (and contributed one assist and nine boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|40
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Rui Hachimura
|20
|12
|1
|0
|3
|0
|LeBron James
|18
|10
|11
|0
|1
|1
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis is averaging 26.6 points, 2.5 assists and 12.4 rebounds per game.
- LeBron James posts 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jarred Vanderbilt leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.6), and also posts 8 points and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Malik Beasley posts 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|27.1
|10.6
|2.1
|0.8
|1.2
|0.2
|Austin Reaves
|19
|4.1
|6.2
|0.5
|0.1
|1.2
|D'Angelo Russell
|12.5
|1.8
|5.1
|0.8
|0.6
|1.8
|Dennis Schroder
|11.7
|2.6
|3.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.9
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|6.6
|6.6
|1.5
|0.9
|0.2
|0.4
