The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) will visit the Utah Jazz (36-42) after winning three straight road games.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 30-15 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.

The Lakers average 116.7 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 117.8 the Jazz give up.

Los Angeles is 29-7 when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are averaging 116.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (116.8).

When playing at home, Los Angeles is surrendering five fewer points per game (113.9) than away from home (118.9).

At home, the Lakers are draining 0.6 more threes per game (10.9) than when playing on the road (10.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to when playing on the road (33.5%).

Lakers Injuries