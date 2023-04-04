The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) will visit the Utah Jazz (36-42) after winning three straight road games.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Lakers Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lakers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.
  • In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 30-15 overall.
  • The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.
  • The Lakers average 116.7 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 117.8 the Jazz give up.
  • Los Angeles is 29-7 when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Lakers are averaging 116.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (116.8).
  • When playing at home, Los Angeles is surrendering five fewer points per game (113.9) than away from home (118.9).
  • At home, the Lakers are draining 0.6 more threes per game (10.9) than when playing on the road (10.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to when playing on the road (33.5%).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
D'Angelo Russell Questionable Foot
Anthony Davis Questionable Foot
Mohamed Bamba Out Ankle
LeBron James Questionable Foot

