How to Watch the Lakers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) will visit the Utah Jazz (36-42) after winning three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Watch Lakers vs. Jazz with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Lakers Stats Insights
- This season, the Lakers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 30-15 overall.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.
- The Lakers average 116.7 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 117.8 the Jazz give up.
- Los Angeles is 29-7 when scoring more than 117.8 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers are averaging 116.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (116.8).
- When playing at home, Los Angeles is surrendering five fewer points per game (113.9) than away from home (118.9).
- At home, the Lakers are draining 0.6 more threes per game (10.9) than when playing on the road (10.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to when playing on the road (33.5%).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|D'Angelo Russell
|Questionable
|Foot
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Out
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.