The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, ahead of their Tuesday, April 4 game against the Utah Jazz (36-42) at Vivint Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Lakers secured a 134-109 win over the Rockets. In the victory, Davis paced the Lakers with 40 points.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Foot 17.8 3.1 6.2 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 26.6 12.4 2.5 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.8 4.7 1.0 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.8 8.5 6.9

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hand), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger), Rudy Gay: Out (Back), Walker Kessler: Out For Season (Concussion)

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers record just 1.1 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Jazz give up (117.8).

When Los Angeles scores more than 117.8 points, it is 29-7.

The Lakers have been scoring 117.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 116.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 34.2% rate (26th in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.3% from deep.

The Lakers rank 22nd in the NBA with 111.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in the league defensively with 111.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -10 235

