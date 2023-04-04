Lakers vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (36-42) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.
Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-9.5
|237.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 27 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 237.5 total points.
- Los Angeles has an average point total of 233.1 in its matchups this year, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers are 40-38-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 17 out of the 27 games, or 63%, in which it has been favored.
- Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -375 or more once this season and won that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|27
|34.6%
|116.7
|233.8
|116.4
|234.2
|232.1
|Jazz
|32
|41%
|117.1
|233.8
|117.8
|234.2
|231.6
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have gone over the total six times.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (51.3%). It has covered 20 times in 39 games at home and 20 times in 39 games when playing on the road.
- The Lakers record only 1.1 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Jazz allow (117.8).
- Los Angeles is 28-8 against the spread and 29-7 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.
Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|40-38
|1-0
|40-38
|Jazz
|45-33
|5-1
|46-32
Lakers vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Lakers
|Jazz
|116.7
|117.1
|8
|6
|28-8
|32-10
|29-7
|31-11
|116.4
|117.8
|19
|24
|30-18
|23-8
|31-17
|20-11
