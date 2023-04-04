The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (36-42) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -9.5 237.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 27 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 237.5 total points.

Los Angeles has an average point total of 233.1 in its matchups this year, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers are 40-38-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 17 out of the 27 games, or 63%, in which it has been favored.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -375 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 27 34.6% 116.7 233.8 116.4 234.2 232.1 Jazz 32 41% 117.1 233.8 117.8 234.2 231.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have gone over the total six times.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (51.3%). It has covered 20 times in 39 games at home and 20 times in 39 games when playing on the road.

The Lakers record only 1.1 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Jazz allow (117.8).

Los Angeles is 28-8 against the spread and 29-7 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Lakers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 40-38 1-0 40-38 Jazz 45-33 5-1 46-32

Lakers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Jazz 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-10 29-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-11 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 30-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-8 31-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-11

