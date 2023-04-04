The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (36-42) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -9.5 237.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 27 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 237.5 total points.
  • Los Angeles has an average point total of 233.1 in its matchups this year, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers are 40-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 17 out of the 27 games, or 63%, in which it has been favored.
  • Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -375 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 27 34.6% 116.7 233.8 116.4 234.2 232.1
Jazz 32 41% 117.1 233.8 117.8 234.2 231.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have gone over the total six times.
  • Los Angeles has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (51.3%). It has covered 20 times in 39 games at home and 20 times in 39 games when playing on the road.
  • The Lakers record only 1.1 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Jazz allow (117.8).
  • Los Angeles is 28-8 against the spread and 29-7 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Lakers and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 40-38 1-0 40-38
Jazz 45-33 5-1 46-32

Lakers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Jazz
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
28-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-10
29-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-11
116.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.8
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
30-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-8
31-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-11

