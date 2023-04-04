The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) visit the Utah Jazz (36-42) after winning three straight road games. The Lakers are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA

SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Lakers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: - Jazz 118 - Lakers 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)

Jazz (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Under (235)



The Lakers (39-36-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 6.4% less often than the Jazz (44-34-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (1-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Utah (4-1) does as the underdog (80%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (50% of the time) than Utah (57.7%).

The Lakers have a .630 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-10) this season, better than the .419 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-25).

Lakers Performance Insights

This season, Los Angeles is scoring 116.7 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and giving up 116.4 points per contest (19th-ranked).

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.2 dimes per game.

In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers are coming up short, as they rank third-worst in the league in threes made (10.6 per game) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (34.2%).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 65.1% two-pointers (accounting for 75.2% of the team's baskets) and 34.9% from beyond the arc (24.8%).

