The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) travel to face the Utah Jazz (36-42) after victories in three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA

SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Lakers score 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 116.4 (19th in the league) for a +27 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz have a -52 scoring differential, putting up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.8 (24th in NBA).

The two teams average 233.8 points per game combined, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 234.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 39-36-3 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has put together a 44-33-1 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +750 -1204 Jazz +100000 +90000 -

