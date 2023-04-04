Lakers vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) travel to face the Utah Jazz (36-42) after victories in three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-10)
|235.5
|-460
|+370
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-9.5)
|234.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-9.5)
|236
|-455
|+350
|Tipico
|Lakers (-8.5)
|-
|-330
|+270
Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 116.4 (19th in the league) for a +27 scoring differential overall.
- The Jazz have a -52 scoring differential, putting up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.8 (24th in NBA).
- The two teams average 233.8 points per game combined, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 234.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 39-36-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Utah has put together a 44-33-1 ATS record so far this year.
Lakers and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1600
|+750
|-1204
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|-
