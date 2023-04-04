The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) travel to face the Utah Jazz (36-42) after victories in three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Vivint Arena

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-10) 235.5 -460 +370 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-9.5) 234.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-9.5) 236 -455 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-8.5) - -330 +270 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 116.4 (19th in the league) for a +27 scoring differential overall.
  • The Jazz have a -52 scoring differential, putting up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.8 (24th in NBA).
  • The two teams average 233.8 points per game combined, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 234.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 39-36-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Utah has put together a 44-33-1 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Lakers +1600 +750 -1204
Jazz +100000 +90000 -

