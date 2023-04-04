Kings vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers (45-23-9) visit the Los Angeles Kings (45-22-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and SNW. The Oilers have won four games in a row.
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and SNW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|6.5
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Los Angeles has entered 34 games this season as an underdog by +100 or more and is 16-18 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
- Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 38 of 77 games this season.
Kings vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|306 (1st)
|Goals
|260 (9th)
|250 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|239 (16th)
|86 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (4th)
|63 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|62 (26th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of its past 10 contests.
- The Kings and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.2 goals, 1.0 goal higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kings' 260 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the league.
- The Kings have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 239 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.
- They have a +21 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.
