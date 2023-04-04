The Edmonton Oilers (45-23-9) visit the Los Angeles Kings (45-22-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and SNW. The Oilers have won four games in a row.

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-120) Kings (+100) 6.5

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Los Angeles has entered 34 games this season as an underdog by +100 or more and is 16-18 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 38 of 77 games this season.

Kings vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 306 (1st) Goals 260 (9th) 250 (20th) Goals Allowed 239 (16th) 86 (1st) Power Play Goals 64 (4th) 63 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 62 (26th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of its past 10 contests.

The Kings and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.2 goals, 1.0 goal higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kings' 260 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the league.

The Kings have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 239 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.

They have a +21 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

