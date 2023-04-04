How to Watch the Kings vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won four straight, the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
Check out the Oilers-Kings matchup on ESPN and SNW.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and SNW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/30/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|2-0 EDM
|1/9/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|6-3 LA
|11/16/2022
|Oilers
|Kings
|3-1 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings give up 3.1 goals per game (239 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- With 260 goals (3.4 per game), the Kings have the NHL's ninth-best offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Anze Kopitar
|77
|26
|42
|68
|45
|44
|56.3%
|Adrian Kempe
|77
|36
|22
|58
|37
|23
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|72
|24
|30
|54
|31
|17
|40%
|Phillip Danault
|77
|18
|35
|53
|27
|25
|54.1%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 250 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.
- The Oilers lead the NHL with 306 total goals (4.0 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Oilers are 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.8 goals-per-game average (48 total) during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|77
|62
|84
|146
|74
|76
|51.4%
|Leon Draisaitl
|75
|50
|70
|120
|98
|74
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|77
|35
|62
|97
|29
|52
|45.4%
|Zach Hyman
|74
|34
|46
|80
|30
|32
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|77
|11
|31
|42
|75
|39
|-
