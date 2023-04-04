Having won four straight, the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Oilers-Kings matchup on ESPN and SNW.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and SNW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM
1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA
11/16/2022 Oilers Kings 3-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings give up 3.1 goals per game (239 in total), 16th in the NHL.
  • With 260 goals (3.4 per game), the Kings have the NHL's ninth-best offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3%
Anze Kopitar 77 26 42 68 45 44 56.3%
Adrian Kempe 77 36 22 58 37 23 31.4%
Viktor Arvidsson 72 24 30 54 31 17 40%
Phillip Danault 77 18 35 53 27 25 54.1%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 250 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.
  • The Oilers lead the NHL with 306 total goals (4.0 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Oilers are 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.8 goals-per-game average (48 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 77 62 84 146 74 76 51.4%
Leon Draisaitl 75 50 70 120 98 74 54.9%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 77 35 62 97 29 52 45.4%
Zach Hyman 74 34 46 80 30 32 50%
Darnell Nurse 77 11 31 42 75 39 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.