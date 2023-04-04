Having won four straight, the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Check out the Oilers-Kings matchup on ESPN and SNW.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM 1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA 11/16/2022 Oilers Kings 3-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings give up 3.1 goals per game (239 in total), 16th in the NHL.

With 260 goals (3.4 per game), the Kings have the NHL's ninth-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Anze Kopitar 77 26 42 68 45 44 56.3% Adrian Kempe 77 36 22 58 37 23 31.4% Viktor Arvidsson 72 24 30 54 31 17 40% Phillip Danault 77 18 35 53 27 25 54.1%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 250 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 306 total goals (4.0 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Oilers are 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.8 goals-per-game average (48 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players