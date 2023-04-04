Jarred Vanderbilt Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Jazz - April 4
Jarred Vanderbilt and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
With prop bets available for Vanderbilt, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|6.5
|8.0
|6.6
|Rebounds
|6.5
|7.6
|6.6
|Assists
|--
|2.4
|1.5
|PRA
|--
|18
|14.7
|PR
|13.5
|15.6
|13.2
|3PM
|0.5
|0.4
|0.4
Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Jazz
- The Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.7 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Jazz have given up 117.8 points per game, which is 24th-best in the league.
- On the boards, the Jazz have allowed 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the NBA.
- The Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 24.8 assists per game.
- The Jazz are the 15th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/30/2022
|25
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|12/31/2021
|22
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|12/8/2021
|27
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
