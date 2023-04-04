Jarred Vanderbilt and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt tallied two points in his most recent game, which ended in a 134-109 win versus the Rockets.

With prop bets available for Vanderbilt, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 6.6 Rebounds 6.5 7.6 6.6 Assists -- 2.4 1.5 PRA -- 18 14.7 PR 13.5 15.6 13.2 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Jazz

The Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have given up 117.8 points per game, which is 24th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Jazz have allowed 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 24.8 assists per game.

The Jazz are the 15th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2022 25 5 9 1 0 2 2 12/31/2021 22 5 7 1 0 2 1 12/8/2021 27 4 4 1 0 0 3

